“Chasing average” After wet weather California still may not reach normal snowpack levels

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Department of Water Resources reported 93% of average snow water content Wednesday at the Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada.

The report, which is used to forecast California’s water supply, shows a snow depth of 63 inches and snow water content of 17 inches. The snow water content equates to 68% of the April 1 average, which is typically when the snowpack is at its peak each year.

Although recent storms have come through the state bringing wet weather, Sean de Guzman, DWR’s Chief of Snow Surveys and Water Supply, says California is “chasing average” in 2021.

“The state has experienced a series of storms over the last couple of weeks that brought a significant amount of rain and snow,” de Guzman said, “however these storms were not nearly enough to make up the deficit that we have accumulated over the last few months.”

According to the DWR, California will need multiple days of above-average precipitation to reach normal levels of snowpack.

“Our water supply outlook is looking a lot better compared to where we were last week, but we’re still not out of the woods,” de Guzman said.

The next survey at the Phillips Station is tentatively scheduled for March 2.