Chase leads to deadly crash in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A man is dead after a police chase and car crash in southeast Fresno Thursday.

Officers say it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Cedar and Olive and started with a traffic stop.

According to Fresno Police, officers were patrolling the area of Clark and Tyler when they stopped the suspect vehicle and the driver pulled over. Officers saw a handgun on the seat next to him and when the suspect saw officers looking at the gun he took off east on Olive Avenue.

Officers say they saw him swerve into the path of an oncoming pickup and the crash killed the driver of the truck. The suspect attempted to flee but was arrested.

“The collision reconstruction unit is on scene and they are initiating their investigation,” said Lt. Bill Dooley. “Officers and detectives are also going door to door, taking a look for any surveillance video or any other witnesses that may have captured the incident.”

Officers have not released any information about the victim or the suspect – other than confirming that they are both males.

