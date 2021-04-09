Chase leads to arrest of Fresno murder suspect, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police arrested a suspect in the shooting death of Christian Juarez, 27, who was found shot at the Villa Margaritas Apartment complex on Mar. 6.

Police said they identified Andrew Condee, 26, a self-admitted Sureno gang member dropout, as the person responsible for Juarez’s death.

On Apr. 7, detectives from the auto theft team were in the area of Marks and Clinton Avenues when they spotted a suspicious man on a motorcycle. 

When they attempted to talk to the man later identified as Condee, investigators say he fled on foot. Detectives gave chase and captured him a short distance away where he was taken into custody.

