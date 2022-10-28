FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local charter school has a new home in downtown Fresno.

After the City of Fresno used Measure P funds to expand the Ted C Wills Community Center, Big Picture Educational Academy had to move from its old location to a new one a historical building on Mariposa street.

“We’re not necessarily tied to like a state-adopted textbook or resources so we can go ahead and outsource that or think of a variety of things that would help our students learn best,” said Principal Christine Montanez.

School officials said they were outgrowing the old campus, and the new space gives room for more facilities.

“Just the ability to be able to tailor my lessons to my students and their needs and not follow strictly a curriculum that you know it’s like a one size. It’s supposed to be a one size fits all and we need to understand that that’s not the case for our kiddos,” says eight grade teacher Vivian Magdaleno.

Big Picture Educational Academy is enrolling students from Kindergarten through 8th grade — and parents can register their kids by filling out a form they can pick up from the office.

“It’s a small thing where you see them smile because they feel confidence that they’ve gained that confidence that they’ve gained a sense of belonging,” said Montanez.

The school helps adults to complete their high school diploma and ESL classes as well.