Charges pending review for Fowler City Councilmember, says DA’s office

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fowler City Councilmember Mark Rodriguez was arrested Saturday morning by Fowler police, for allegedly breaking-in to his ex-girlfriend’s house.

Police say she was out of town but was still able to catch him in the act when she saw him on her security cameras and called it in.

The 57-year-old councilmember reportedly forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home at about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say the two lived close to each other in separate houses, but KSEE24 understands that the couple broke up a few weeks earlier.

They say Rodriguez had not been invited, and that he either took or broke something while on the property.

Records show he was booked into jail, then released with a citation at just before 2 p.m. the same day.

KSEE24 has reached out to Mark Rodriguez but was not able to reach him for comment.

Charges have been filed with Fresno County District Attorney’s Office and are pending review.

