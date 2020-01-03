Charges filed in Fresno mass shooting case

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Criminal charges were filed against multiple gang members in connection to the shooting deaths of four men in November, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office and United States Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

The shooting happened on Nov. 17, 2019, and four were killed and six were injured. The suspects opened fire on a backyard full of 16 people.

The felony complaint filed in Superior Court charges Ger Lee, 27, of Fresno; Anthony Montes, 27, of Fresno; Porge Kue, 26, of Fresno; and Billy Xiong, 25, of Fresno, with four counts of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and 12 counts of attempted murder.

The murder charges also include two special circumstances that say the defendants committed multiple murders and the murders were committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang, the DA’s Office said.

The complaint also contains the additional allegations that the four men defendants committed the crimes for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal street gang, that they personally and intentionally discharged a firearm that caused great bodily injury or death, and that they personally and intentionally discharged a firearm.

Three of the four are in custody at the Fresno County Jail; Ger Lee is currently in custody in the state of Minnesota pending an extradition hearing.

The federal felony complaint filed in U.S. District Court on Thursday alleges that Fresno residents Pao Vang, 30; Jhovanny Delgado, 19; and Johnny Xiong, 25, conspired to commit murder in aid of racketeering, the DA’s Office said.

According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 17, 2019, members and associates of the gang conspired to commit murder. At a meeting, the defendants and others selected a target residence, chose shooters, provided them with guns, and drove to the target location.

Vang, Delgado, and Xiong attended the meeting outlining the planned retaliation and understood that the objective was to murder individuals at the designated target residence, the DA’s Office said. They were designated as lookouts and positioned themselves on street corners near the target residence to report the presence of law enforcement.

No other information was immediately available.