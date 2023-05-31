FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Criminal charges have been filed against former Fresno State basketball player Joseph Hunter following his arrest last week.

Officials say the 19-year-old’s arrest on May 26 was the second time he was arrested. He was first arrested on May 16 after officers say he was a passenger in a car with an unregistered AR-15 style rifle that did not have a serial number. The second arrest was in connection to the incident on May 16.

According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Hunter was formally charged by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office of one count of conspiracy to commit firearms trafficking and one count of possession of an assault weapon.

As well as Hunter, charges were also filed against 23-year-old Isaiah Pirtle of Chowchilla and 21-year-old Vonkell Damar Holmes of Sacramento.

Officials with the DA’s office say the charges filed against Pirtle are one count of conspiracy to commit firearms trafficking, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of possession of ammunition by a felon. The charges filed against Holmes are one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of possession of an assault weapon.

If convicted on all charges, Hunter could face a maximum sentence of three years and eight months behind bars, Pirtle could face a maximum sentence of eight years and eight months and Holmes could face a maximum sentence of three years and eight months.

Officials say Hunter and Pirtle were both booked into the Fresno County Jail, but Holmes remains at large.

The arraignment for the two defendants in custody is scheduled for June 1 in Fresno County Superior Court.