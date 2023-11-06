FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Wine industry experts are now saying the state is growing too many wine grapes to keep supply and demand balanced.

“We’re trying to guess and do things by the long term when the consumer changes by the minute,” President of the wine grape marketing group Allied Grape Growers Jeff Bitter said.

He said people’s palettes are changing, and people are drinking less wine.

“Shipments have flattened out after 30 years of pretty steady growth,” Bitter added.

Bitter said out of the 600,000 acres of wine grapes statewide, in order to balance supply and demand, 50,000 of those acres may need to get uprooted. He said tastes have changed with people turning towards seltzers, spirits or simply drinking less.

CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau Ryan Jacobsen said this issue is felt not just in wine-heavy regions like Napa and Sonoma counties.

“When you talk about California wine, you’ve got to recognize that this is a global competition,” he said.

And while the Central Valley has a more diverse range of crops, the region is critical to wine production.

“About 70 percent of that wine industry is here in the San Joaquin Valley and about 20 percent of it here in Fresno County, grapes are our number one crop, but it’s a combination of both wine, table, and raisin grapes,” he added.

He said Central Valley growers could turn to other crops. Jacobsen said prices have dropped for many crops in the county, leaving growers with difficult choices to make.

“For individual growers, they need to look into this themselves and try to figure out what does the market look like for my certain variety,” he said adding, “Some demands are in higher hotter demands than others.”

With more supply than demand, Jacobsen said it could mean right now better prices for consumers buying California wines.