FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County officials announced changes are set to be made at a neighborhood intersection after a man was nearly hit by a car about a week prior.

On Jan. 9, Ruben Almaraz was collecting mail outside his house when a car spun out of control after crashing at the intersection of Tulare and Minnewawa Avenues next to his home. Surveillance video of the incident has since gone viral.

The neighborhood states the intersection has had ongoing issues with reckless drivers and has been advocating for additional stop signs to turn it into a four-way stop.

And while Councilmember Luis Chavez reached out to Almaraz saying he would look into it, days later someone took the issue into their own hands and installed a makeshift stop sign. It was eventually removed the following day.

On Sunday, Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig addressed the issues surrounding the intersection, assuring the public they are on his radar.

Magsig says changes will be made as soon as next week.

“One of the things the county is going to be doing next week is making improvements to our side of Minnewawa, the sign behind me is going to get some improvements, and we’re looking to make some striping improvements,” Magsig explained.

A common practice to warn drivers of an upcoming intersection is rumble strips on the roadway as well.

“I know that the county and the city are looking at what kind of improvements can be made, to make sure that the residents who live here can be safe,” Magsig said.

Magsig says the county and the city are working together to improve safety on both sides of the street, since one belongs to the county, and the other belongs to the City of Fresno.