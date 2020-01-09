Changes planned for ‘Motel Drive’ after officer is allegedly attacked by suspected prostitute

Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias called Parkway Drive, also know as Motel Drive, the red light district of the Central Valley Wednesday. But he said changes are on the way to the crime ridden area.

A clash between law enforcement and a suspected prostitute came to a head Tuesday. When a Fresno police officer attempted to arrest 22-year-old Dontrea Castro, and she allegedly began an all out attack.

“The suspect continued to assault the officer and it wasn’t until additional officers came on scene they were able to get the suspect into custody,” Lt. Bill Dooley with the Fresno Police Department said Wednesday.

Arias said what happened is unfortunate, but not surprising and this year the city will be taking aggressive steps to curb crime in the area.

“Human trafficking and drug trafficking should never have been allowed to occur in this concentration in any part of Fresno,” Arias said.

Arias said one change this year will be the formation of an inspection program to hold area property owners accountable.

“If there’s prostitution and drug trafficking, if their properties are not maintained to the standards of the City then we will take very clear direct action that will include ultimately taking their property and city receivership if they don’t fix their property and operate it correctly,” he said.

Arias said they’re also in the process of plans to purchase some motels and convert them to permanent housing and also he’s pressing to shame the “Johns” by publicizing their names.

Meanwhile Fresno police are responding to the incident by stepping up patrols.

“Our attention is focused on the area. We’re making sure that everybody in the community that does frequent over there is going to be as safe as possible,” Dooley said.

The name of the officer involved is not being released. She has been released from the hospital.

Castro is out of jail. She’s now facing charges of assualt with a deadly weapon for the second time in five years.