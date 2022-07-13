FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A red ruffed lemur has given birth to a male lemur the Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced Wednesday.

The Chaffee Zoo says the red ruffed lemurs are native to the Masoala Peninsula rainforest of eastern Madagascar. They are one of the largest lemur species and are critically endangered.

Guests will be able to see the baby lemur periodically throughout the summer and can have a chance to name the new addition by voting for their favorite name on the Zoo’s social media, according to the Zoo.