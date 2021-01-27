Chaffee Zoo reopens Friday after lifting of stay-at-home order

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo will reopen its gates to visitors Friday after the lifting of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order.

“With guidance and approval from our local health officials, the Zoo is excited to re-open our doors to the public, allowing us to offer outdoor family fun to our community and continue educating guests about animals and conservation,” said Amos Morris, Chief Operations Officer.

Outdoor exhibits such as Twiga Terrace, Stingray Bay, Sea Lion Cove and Roo Walkabout will be open while indoor exhibits will remain closed in accordance with the purple tier guidance as part of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Guests can expect some additional modifications when they visit the zoo, said Brandy Gamoning, Marketing Manager. Face masks are required to be worn by all guests ages 2 and up throughout the zoo. Gift shops and cafes will be open with outdoor grab-and-go service and additional outdoor seating available.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase their timed entry tickets ahead of time on the Chaffee Zoo website.

The Total Zoo Experience ticket is available for purchase as well, which zoo officials said is a great value as it includes zoo entry, Stingray Bay entry, and giraffe feeding for one low price.

“By offering this all-inclusive ticket for pre-purchase, we hope to make our most popular attractions affordable while offering guests the convenience and safety of pre-purchasing all of these experiences before arriving,” Morris said.

The Chaffee Zoo opens at 9 a.m. daily. Last entry is at 4 p.m. with closing at 5 p.m. Upon reopening, the Zoo will be open daily.