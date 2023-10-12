CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A groundbreaking ceremony to mark the official start of the construction of the next Clovis Unified School District educational center has been announced by officials on Thursday.

Clovis Unified School District officials say the Terry P. Bradley Educational Center will be home to the future Clovis South High School and yet-to-be-named intermediate school that will have a phased opening starting in Fall 2025.

Officials say student performers and honored guests will attend the event as will center namesake Terry P. Bradley, who served the district for 34 years in several business and financial roles that culminated in his superintendency from 2002 to 2009.

Planned speakers include Superintendent Corrine Folmer, Governing Board President David DeFrank, new Clovis South Area Superintendent Stephanie Hanks, and Dr. Bradley.

“This is an exciting time in Clovis Unified as we mark the beginning of an entirely new school area anchored by this center,” said Hanks. “It’s also a wonderful tribute to Dr. Bradley, a district leader whose expertise with finances and facilities helped shape our district into what it is today. We will honor him in years to come by remaining focused on our core values of putting students first, valuing our employees, and enhancing our community partnerships.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at Leonard Avenue just north of McKinley Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 9:30 a.m.