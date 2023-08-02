FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new dispensary in the Pinedale neighborhood of Fresno has sparked weeks of protests, and now, the CEO of the company Embarc is providing some answers to the questions and concerns of the community.

Neighbors say they are concerned with the dispensary’s proximity to a nearby elementary school and how much cash the business could have on hand.

Embarc disagrees and says its business will make the neighborhood safer.

“There is no barrier between this dispensary and our community,” said protestor Linda Amparano.

For the past several weeks protestors have voiced their concerns about the new dispensary coming to the neighborhood at Blackstone and Pinedale avenues.

The CEO of Embarc Lauren Carpenter is looking to set the record straight.

“That proposal Is increasing safety within the shopping center and that broader retail corridor at large,” said Carpenter.

The dispensary is required by the city to have two armed guards on duty during business hours.

Neighbors say armed guards should not be near a school.

The business is 1,000 feet from Pinedale Elementary; well beyond the city’s required 800 feet required distance.

“Are really designed as I always say to function as a fortress but look like a palace and what I mean by that is we have designed this location to be very welcoming and hospitable for folks to be appropriate to be inside the building but function as a fortress to prevent any access to anyone who should not have access to the dispensary,” Carpenter continued.

Neighbors argue the amount of cash on hand at the dispensary could pose a problem.

“They are going to have loads and loads of cash in there and that puts our dispensary at risk,” said Amparano

Carpenter says that’s not true.

The business accepts credit and debit card payments and has a limited amount of cash on hand.

“We are fortunate we are fully banked… we actually have a dramatically reduced amount of cash on site,” Carpenter continued.

Despite some pushback, Carpenter says they have received a lot of support from the community.

“We’ve earned the support of thousands of folks who really understand the role this can play when appropriately and sensitively integrated into the community,” Carpenter said.

The dispensary is set to open at the end of this year.