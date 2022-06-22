FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Some parts of the Central Valley are waking up to thunderstorms Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Hanford says “isolated, severe thunderstorms are possible in Kern County, Tulare County, Western Kings County, and Southern Fresno County today. The primary thunderstorm hazards will be dangerous cloud to ground lightning strikes, damaging wind gusts of 58 mph or higher, and large hail.”

The lightning could be seen throughout the entire valley. Some commuters spotted lightning near Kingsburg. (Video courtesy of Daniel Casas)