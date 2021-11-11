Central Valley Veterans Day celebrations are back for 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Up and down the Central Valley, the community celebrated those who fought for their nation, honoring them at parades and other events.

In Fresno, the largest Veterans Day parade in the nation came back after two years.

“I’m happy to be an American,” said Feliz Puentes, a Navy vet who served for 13 years. “I just felt like it was part of my duty when I turned 18, and believe it or not, I fell in love with it. It’s still in me.”

For Beverly Mason, the holiday is another opportunity to remember her late husband Bill, a World War II soldier.

“He survived the war,” she said, holding a picture of her husband, a veteran who served his country for 33 years, fought on D-Day and in the Korean War.

“He fought on the frontlines, and he didn’t have to,” Beverly’s daughter said. “My brother’s named after one of his friends that passed. He didn’t understand why his life was preserved and he always felt kind of guilty.”

Others are grateful for the sacrifice of the American forces during World War II. Sylvia Getty grew up in Guam and says she was six years old when the Japanese army invaded.

“Lot of people, soldiers got killed,” she said.

Getty said she moved to the U.S in the 1950s, soon after the war ended. She says she’s now proud to call America home.

In Merced, the celebrations look a little different this year in an effort to follow COVID-19 protocols. Residents were still able to enjoy the holiday through a drive-thru event.

Participants on parade floats waved to drivers as they passed Main Street between M and G streets, allowing space between parade entries and avoiding direct contact with the public.

In Porterville, the community honored those who served with a parade of classic cars on Thursday morning.

“It’s great to have our parade back,” said Michael Smith, Commander for Post 20 Porterville, American Legion. “And by the numbers, you could see the community wanted their Veteran’s Day parade.”