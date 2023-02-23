FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Local businessman Michael Maher is announcing his candidacy for the 21st Congressional District.

Maher is a Republican and enters the 2024 election against Democrat incumbent Jim Costa.

Officials with his campaign say Maher is endorsed by a host of local leaders, including State Senator Shannon Grove.

In her endorsement of Maher, Senator Shannon Grove wrote, “We need Michael Maher in Congress representing our Central Valley now more than ever. Michael grew up in the Valley, is raising his family here, and understands our needs, from agriculture and water to lower taxes and costs.

Maher grew up in Tulare and graduated in 2001 from Tulare Union High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served aboard the USS SALT LAKE CITY SSN-716, a Los Angeles Class Fast Attack Submarine, stationed at the U.S. Navy Submarine Base, Point Loma, California.

Maher is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy’s Preparatory School and Fresno Pacific University. Maher served in the U.S. Department of Justice as a Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, working in the National Security Division.