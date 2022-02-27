FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ukrainians in the Central Valley are turning to their faith during the ongoing crisis with Russia.

Sunday morning, St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Clovis held a special service to pray for their loved ones back home.

“They’re my family. Innocent people, nobody deserves that,” explained Lesya Blazar, a Ukrainian immigrant

Blazar says she checked in with her aunt who lives in Ukraine on Sunday.

“She got really scared because she said Putin is gonna use nuclear weapons and they’re just really, really scared,” explained Blazar.

Reverend Gregory Zubacz has family that has fled the country.

“They actually showed up to Serbia unannounced, at the doorstep of relatives there to get away from the fighting,” said Zubacz.

Ukrainians are also praising their brothers’ strength.

“I’ve seen some footage of Molotov cocktails demolishing Russian military vehicles. The Russians underestimated the Ukrainians.”

But many are also feeling let down by the international community and they call on world leaders to step in.

Reverend Zubacz is grateful for the support from the Fresno and Clovis community. He estimates there are about 6 to 10,000 Ukrainians in the valley.

“We have had so many people come out offering their prayers, and financial support, and material support for Ukraine,” said Zubacz.

For now, the faithful continue praying they can turn the page.

“We have to trust in God, that he is going to help us.”

And they wait.

“I’m just begging don’t delay. I don’t want it to be too late.”