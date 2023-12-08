FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central Valley will receive about $3 billion out of the $8.2 billion approved for 10 rail projects across the United States, officials announced on Friday.

Officials say $6 billion will go towards two new High-Speed Rail Projects in California, one connecting Las Vegas to the Los Angeles Area and the other connecting southern and northern California.

$3 billion will go towards the High-Speed Rail Project in the Central Valley.

“Too often the San Joaquin County has been the stepchild of California we are being connected to the key economic centers,” said Central Valley Congressman Jim Costa.

“This makes sense from comfort…new technology linking one part of the state with the other, and frankly, catching up with the rest of the world,” said former California governor Jerry Brown.

The funds come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package passed in 2021.