FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office deputies gave a Caruthers elementary school student a new wardrobe after one of her classmates reported that she was being bullied.

Deputies say on Wednesday a Caruthers elementary student called the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to report that her five grade friend, was feeling depressed due to some bullying at school.

Then the deputies went to the student’s home to check on her and after speaking to her deputies Hugo Martinez, Monty Vito, and Joseph Adolph felt very sad and they pooled some of the money together and went cloth shopping for the girl.

On Thursday they visited the school and gave her gifts which included pants, shoes, and sweatshirts.

To the great, concerned friend, the deputies had a Starbucks gift card.

Deputies say they learned that Eyleen had always wished to take a photo in a patrol car and they allowed her to sit in the driver seat and activate the lights and siren.