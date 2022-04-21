UPDATE: This article has been updated to add a statement from the Clovis Unified School District.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Central Valley native and former Oakland Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica died Thursday, according to Fresno County officials. He was 80 years old.

Lamonica, who played in the NFL for 12 seasons, spent eight seasons with the Raiders. The two-time pro bowler led the team to four division titles and an appearance in Super Bowl II where the Raiders would lose to the Green Bay Packers.

Growing up in the Central Valley, Lamonica attended Clovis High School. The high school’s 6,000-seat facility, Lamonica Stadium, is named after him.

Officials from the Clovis Unified School District released a statement Thursday saying;

“The Clovis Unified community lost an icon today with the passing of legendary athlete Daryle Lamonica, the namesake of Lamonica Stadium on the Clovis High School campus. Lamonica established a high standard of athletic excellence, performance and character for student athletes who followed his graduation from Clovis High School. In recognition of Lamonica’s impact on local high school athletics, and his outstanding collegiate and professional career, Clovis High School’s football stadium was named in his honor in 1974. Daryle Lamonica was also an inaugural honoree in both Clovis Unified’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016, and in Clovis High School’s Football Hall of Fame in 2018. His legacy is one that lives on not only through the beloved stadium that bears his name, but in the coaches, student athletes, and fans who are a part of the Clovis Unified athletic tradition.“

Officials from the Fresno County Coroner’s office say Lamonica died of natural causes.