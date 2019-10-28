Central Valley school districts announce closures amid PG&E power shutoffs

Central Valley school districts announce closures Sunday night amid PG&E power shutoffs.

Districts that will not have school at some and/or all schools on Oct. 28 include:

Sierra Unified School District : all schools, including preschool and Eagle’s Nest.

: all schools, including preschool and Eagle’s Nest. Yosemite Unified School District : all schools.

: all schools. Chawanakee Unified School District : ONLY IF POWER DOESN’T COME ON BY 5:30 A.M. North Fork Elementary, Mountain Oaks, Manzanita, Spring Valley, Chawanakee Academy, Minarets and Minaret Charter.

: North Fork Elementary, Mountain Oaks, Manzanita, Spring Valley, Chawanakee Academy, Minarets and Minaret Charter. Mariposa Unified School District: ONLY Greeley Hill Elementary, Coulterville High School, El Portal Elementary, Yosemite Park High School and Yosemite Valley Elementary School. Busses will be running.

Districts ask guardians to check emails, websites and texts for updates on school closures.

This list will be updated when more information becomes available.

