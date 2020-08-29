Central Valley Salons and Barbers gear up to open Monday

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) — The state of California will allow counties to reopen salons and barbers with modifications on Monday, as long as the Fresno Health Officer signs off.

“The Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) will follow the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) guidelines: Blueprint for a Safer Economy. FCDPH will not impose more stringent requirements and will utilize CDPH’s minimum restriction for industry guidance,” said a Health Department Spokesperson.

The new phase of the stay-at-home order was announced by Governor Gavin Newsom Friday afternoon.

“Not only is it dynamic, but much more simple to understand.”

The new four-tier reopening blueprint will replace the state’s counties monitoring list.

Almost all Central Valley counties are in the most restrictive tier, purple. In this tier, barbers and salons can start moving indoors with modifications.

“We are very excited to hear that,” said Hungry Hair Tammie Riley. “We are ready to open. My staff is ready to come back.”

“I hope that it is a step in the right direction,” said Mayor Lee Brand. “I am disappointed restaurants cannot open at limited capacity and some of the other restrictions.”

In the next tier, red, gyms can operate at 10% capacity, movie theaters can operate at 25% capacity or 100 people whichever is fewer, and restaurants can operate at 25% capacity. To move tiers, counties have to wait three weeks and have to have less than seven cases per 100 thousand population and less than 8% positivity rate.

For Fresno County, that would mean no more than 70 new COVID-19 cases per day. Currently the state reports the county has around 160 cases each day and 11% postivity rate.

Counties have to be in the red tier for two weeks in order to reopen schools.

