FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – U.S. Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein announced on Friday that housing authorities in communities across California were awarded over $95 million through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Public Housing Capital Fund Formula Grant Awards.

Several Central Valley groups will be receiving part of this award.

Affordable housing is essential infrastructure. This major federal investment will be vital to support public housing projects across California. Senator Padilla

According to state officials, Fresno County groups will receive $3,397,742, Madera County groups will receive $1,020,746, Merced County groups will receive $1,490,604, Tulare County groups will receive $2,619,261, and Kings County groups will receive $1,183,542.

The awarded funds will contribute to the development, financing, and modernization of public housing projects and management improvements across California.