Central Valley-native takes the next step in his military career

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Central Valley-native is making the next step in his military journey.

Officer-Candidate Brandon Rojas says he has a rich tradition of military service in his family.

“My grandfather served in the Korean War in the navy, and my father was also in the navy,” Rojas explains. He cites his family of veterans as his reason for joining the military. “Just carrying on that legacy was always a dream of mine at a young age.”

“I’ve wanted to be a naval officer since I was about eight years old,” Rojas says. A Buchanan High School alum, Rojas says representing the Central Valley in the navy is a great honor.

“Buchanan has a strong tradition of military service and to add to that legacy is very important to me,” says Rojas.

Rojas is in officer candidate school, a 13-week program in Newport, Rhode Island that consists of three phases. The first phase is physical, the second is academic, and the third is applied leadership. Next month he will report to San Diego where he will stay for about two and a half years of training.

“You’ve got to be committed 100%,” Rojas explains.