FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nahar Neta’s search for his mother Adrienne after she was allegedly kidnapped in Israel has ended.

Neta confirmed to YourCentralValley.com that the Israeli government confirmed Thursday morning that Adrienne is dead.

Both of them have ties to the Central Valley, with Neta working in the agriculture industry in Visalia up until last year.

Speaking about the woman who raised him, Neta has an address in Visalia and has worked there to bridge the gap between Israeli companies and the Ag industry in Tulare County.

The Neta family has called on the U.S. and Israel to do everything they can to find the hostages.

At least 14 Americans have been killed over the past four days of conflict. Several more have been either kidnapped or are still missing.