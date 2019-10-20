Central Valley Make-A-wish Foundation has its largest fundraiser of the year

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE) – Abreu Vineyards and Rudeen Racing held the 26th annual Trophy Cup Saturday.

The event was not only fun to watch, but it’s the Central Valley Make-A-wish Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year.

For 26 years, professional drivers from across the world came together to race their winged sprint cars at the Trophy Cup.

The fans were not only there to watch the race, but to raise money so the organization can continue to grant wishes to Central Valley children battling critical illnesses.

Trophy Cup promoter, Dave Pusaterri says, “Without the help of many, many people, it doesn’t happen.”

Issac is waiting for his wish to come true to go to the Hot Wheels factory and design his own hot wheel after having a heart transplant at just two-years-old.

“Not too many people can afford to keep a child or even a loved one in the hospital for two years. That’s very, very difficult,” Pusaterri says.

This year, the Trophy Cup is raising $200,000 for Make-A-Wish, bringing their grand total to $2M over the past 26 years.

“When you raise money and come out to an event like this, you see the community come together and you can actually see where their money is going to grant these kids heartfelt wishes,” says senior wish manager, Lori Vidaurri.

The wishes allow children to see the impossible become possible.

Vidaurri says, “Thank you to everyone that continues to support make a wish so we can grant the wishes of all the children who are waiting, so thank you.”

