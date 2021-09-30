Central Valley law enforcement turning pink to raise breast cancer awareness

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Law enforcement agencies across the Central Valley are raising awareness of breast cancer for the Valley Pink Patch Project in October, which is also Breast Cancer Awareness month.

As part of the project, officers will wear an alternate pink version of their department’s patch for the month of October. Additionally, these variants will be on sale for $10 each, or a whole set for $160. The funds raised benefit patients at the Marjorie E. Radin Breast Care Center.

Patches are available to order at the #ValleyPinkPatch website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com