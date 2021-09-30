Central Valley law enforcement turning pink to raise breast cancer awareness

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Law enforcement agencies across the Central Valley are raising awareness of breast cancer for the Valley Pink Patch Project in October, which is also Breast Cancer Awareness month.

As part of the project, officers will wear an alternate pink version of their department’s patch for the month of October. Additionally, these variants will be on sale for $10 each, or a whole set for $160. The funds raised benefit patients at the Marjorie E. Radin Breast Care Center.

Patches are available to order at the #ValleyPinkPatch website.