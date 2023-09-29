FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Fresno Accura and Central Valley law enforcement kicked off their annual Pink Patch event on Friday.

This year dozens of breast cancer survivors enjoyed a glam session and skin care beauty treatment from Ulta Beauty. They were then taken to a pink carpet event at Fresno Acura with a special police escort. Fresno police say this year’s project is dedicated to one of their own.

“It hit home this year, um one of our officers, Detective Ana Chavarin, she lost her battle with breast cancer this year,” said Deputy Chief Mindy Castro.

Central Valley law enforcement agencies are wearing a pink patch in significance to breast cancer awareness in October as they fight breast cancer. Purchase one, or all, of these commemorative patches available through the month of October. They are $10 each.

Every dollar raised will stay in the Central Valley, supporting the Marjorie E. Radin Breast Care Center at Clovis Community Medical Center.