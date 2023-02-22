FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Higher grant amounts are now available for local small farming operations participating in the Ag Burn Alternatives Grant Program, and Ag Tractor replacement programs, according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

Those participating in the agricultural tractor replacement program can receive up to 80% off the cost of eligible new, latest certified equipment for operations of 100 acres or less; operations between 101 and 500 acres can receive up to 70% off the cost of eligible new, latest certified equipment; operations of 100 acres or less can receive up to 80% funding to replace old equipment with certified pre-owned Tier 3 or cleaner equipment.

In the Open Burning Incentive Program, the District Governing Board also increased grant operations of 100 acres or less can now receive an additional $400 per acre (on top of the $300 to $1,300 per acre based on crop type and practice) to deploy clean alternatives to open burning

Officials say at least 30% of total program funding is allocated to farming operations of 500 acres or less.

The Governing Board’s recent program enhancements reflect our ongoing commitment to partnering with Valley agricultural communities in helping to clean our air. This is especially critical for small family farmers facing increasingly difficult challenges in growing food for our region and nation. Samir Sheikh, Executive Director/Air Pollution Control Officer for the Valley Air District

The District also offers a variety of programs to support Valley residents, businesses, and public agencies with cleaner equipment, vehicles, and practices. Visit www.valleyair.org/grants for more information.