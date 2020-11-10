Central Valley Jeopardy! contestants remember their time on the show: ‘Alex made it cool to be a nerd’

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The 80-year-old television icon Alex Trebek passed on Sunday – and Jeopardy! contestants from the Central Valley shared their stories about the legendary host.

“Well growing up in Fresno was a great childhood for me and for my whole family and I was lucky to get a great education in Fresno,” said Adam Francois Watkins, Fresno Native & Jeopardy! Champion.

Adam Francois Watkins was born and raised in Fresno, first attending Jackson Elementary and then graduating from Edison High School.

“This place Jeopardy! has in America that both the show and Alex made it cool to be a nerd. You know, so many of my friends talked about the show whether they were on the show or not – Alex made it cool to be smart and to try to learn more and it really inspired me.”

Watkins is a Jeopardy! champion, winning 1st place in 2018. Another contestant who lived in Fresno for eight years laughs about how she wasn’t so lucky.

“I did screw up one. I said Sequoia National Forest instead of Sequoia National Park in one and Alex was like, ‘no’ and I was like, ‘oh, you idiot, you’ve gone there, you’ve been there, you know! And it was like a $400 dollar clue, but I kick myself over that one,” said Fran Fried.

“It was an amazing experience. The game itself, it’s thrilling to be on there and you know it was really cool to bring something home as far as like, here’s this guy from Fresno who’s won Jeopardy! for three nights. I hope it inspired people,” said Peter Guekguezian, who was also born and raised in Fresno.

There is also a community of former contestants who all keep in touch.

“What we have is spending thirty minutes with Alex Trebek together and I can’t replace that and it’s just a wonderful blessing in my life,” said Lee Ann Roberts, a Jeopardy! contestant from Madera County.

“We kind of collectively refer to Alex as Uncle Alex because he’s like part of the family and it was a great experience to be on it,” said Watkins.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.