MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Dragonfly Golf Club in Madera County is one of 25 U.S. Open qualifying sites on the road to the 77th Women’s U.S. Open.

On Tuesday, a total of 45 ladies will be vying for two spots in the 2022 Women’s U.S. Open Championship which will take place June 2 to 5 at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in North Carolina.

According to Kurt Kause, general manager of Dragonfly Golf Club, the course is special because it is officially the longest golf course in California (to send bombs down the fairway).

“It’s very prestigious, we were very lucky last year to host the U.S. Open Men’s qualifier last year, and this year we are hosting the women,” says Krause.

This year’s roster includes ladies representing the Central Valley and even as far as Norway, Taiwan, and Canada.

Also in the qualifier, is Asterisk Talley, 14, of Chowchilla. She already played in two Masters tournaments and was a national finalist for the first time in 2018.

Spectators are encouraged to watch the qualifier round free of charge.