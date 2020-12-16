Central Valley hospitals will use staggered approach to distribute vaccines

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Now that the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine have made it to the Central Valley, the hospitals are making plans to stagger the doses to staff.

The first small batch of vaccines will be for those most at-risk, which is everyone that works in COVID or ICU wards, people over 65, and those with pre-existing conditions.

The doses are in the process of being delivered to the hospitals. The hospitals will then store the vials at super cold temperatures, thaw them, and then give the doses to staff.

The reason it will be in a staggered approach is that the vaccine can cause mild side effects like a low-grade fever, muscle weakness, and headaches. If any of the staff experience these they are not allowed to suit up for their shift.

“That is where the really complicated part of this equation comes,” said Fresno Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra.

Community Medical Centers will vaccinate 50 volunteered staff this week in a trial to work out the kinks.

“We will do this to demonstrate that it is safe and evaluate if there are any side effects and what time frame they occur in,” said CMC Vice President Matt Joslin. “And all of that information will be useful to us to make sure things go as smoothly as possible.”

The vaccines aren’t mandatory and Kaweah Delta CEO Gary Herbst said there have been mixed responses from staff on whether or not they will get the shots.

“Among healthcare employees,” said Herbst. “It is about 1/3, 1/3, and 1/3. So, 1/3 said they will take the vaccine, 1/3 said they won’t take the vaccine, and 1/3 said they are undecided.”

This is just the first step of the vaccination process and the health departments plan on having similar issues like making sure doses are staggered in many large industries in the next couple of months.