FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A horse with a Central Valley connection made a big win at the Big Fresno Fair over the weekend.

One of the winners has a special connection to the Central Valley; his name is Clovis Connection.

Clovis Connection, which is locally owned by Bill Hedricks of Hedrick’s Chevrolet, won in a dramatic finish for a guaranteed $75,000 in the Harris Farms Stakes.

“The money generated in the betting goes into a pool and the owners and breeders make money off their horses being born and raised in California,” said Blaine Wright, Clovis Connection’s trainer.

The horse races at the Big Fresno Fair continue as the remaining dates are October 13 – 15 starting at 1:45 p.m.