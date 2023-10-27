FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, will host the Central Valley Heart and Stroke Walk in Madera on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Organizers say the event will celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds, and encourage physical activity to improve heart and brain health. More than 500 walkers are expected to participate and the Association has set a fundraising goal of $350,000.

The non-timed course is a two-mile route with a short turnaround option available. Survivors can ring the bell upon crossing the celebratory finish line.

The theme of this year’s Heart and Stroke Walk is “I Walk to Save Lives.” Walk participants are invited to express, share, and be inspired by the reasons WHY they and others walk.

“I am walking because both of my parents had open heart surgery,” said Luckvinder “Lucky” Malhi the 2023 Central Valley Heart and Stroke Walk chairman and vice president of cardiac services for Community Health System. “They along with all of our patients are my inspiration to support the American Heart Association’s mission.”

The 2023 Central Valley Heart and Stroke Walk will take place at 8 a.m. at Tesoro Viejo in Madera. Registration can be done on their website.