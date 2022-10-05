MADERA, Calif. (KGPE) – The American Heart Association will be hosting the Central Valley Heart and Stroke Walk on Saturday, October 8, at Tesoro Viejo in Madera to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity.

Presented by Tesoro Viejo, the annual Heart and Stroke Walk will include a 5K run, a non-competitive walk along with a post-walk festival with live music from the Marie Wilson Band, a pooch parade, a fitness demonstration, and more.

The Walk has a goal of raising $300,000 for the American Heart Association. Funds raised through the event support research, advocacy, CPR training, education, and programs.

The event will be emceed by CBS47’s investigative reporter Mederios Babb. Lifetime Fresno resident and stroke survivor Richard Samuelian will share his personal story during a presentation prior to the walk kickoff.

Here is the schedule for the event:

7:30 a.m. – Registration opens/pre-walk program begins

8:00 a.m. – Lawyers have Heart 5K timed runners depart

8:45 a.m. – Heart and Stroke Walk begins

10:00 a.m. – Health and Wellness Festival

This is the fifth year the Central Valley Heart and Stroke Walk has been presented and hosted by Tesoro Viejo. To register, visit CentralValleyHeartWalk.org.