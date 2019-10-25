Central Valley fire crews prepare to battle the growing wildfire in Sonoma County

FRESNO, California – (KGPE) The Kincade Fire erupted Wednesday night growing in size and growing in strength.

Mike Parkes is Cal Fire’s Incident Commander. He said the elements are working against them making it extremely difficult to control the blaze.

“When we say 0% containment that means there has been no containment and there has been very little direct line on the fire,” said Parkes.

According to Parkes there are currently 500 first responders working to put out the blaze. Three of them from Madera, Merced and Mariposa Cal Fire.

But despite the help the fire continues to chew through terrain prompting numerous evacuations.

Sheriff Mark Essick with Sonoma County said this is a scary situations for everyone.

“Deputies in the evacuations zone using the high low siren, the high low siren sounds something like a European police siren,” said Essick. “That is a signal and a warning to residents.

Battalion Chief Lawrence French with the Fresno Fire Department said they are currently standing by if they get the call to head north.

“Us locally, we have been in contact and they said they are looking for resources,” said French. “But, we specifically have not received that call yet.”

