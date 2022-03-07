FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Food prices are already going up across the Central Valley, and now the war in Ukraine is leading to higher fertilizer costs for farmers.

Up to one-fifth of several major fertilizer components traded worldwide like nitrogen, potash, phosphorous and anhydrous ammonia come from Russia.

Russia is stopping those exports, causing a drop in supply and a spike in prices.

Supply chain issues and energy costs have already pressed the prices higher and higher for more than a year.

“Here in the San Joaquin Valley, so many of our crops are dependent upon it. It doesn’t matter what type of crop you’re growing. It needs some basic, you know, nitrogen as well as these other macro and micronutrients,“ said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen.

Prices have already been soaring before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“So this year we’ve seen fertilizers in very short supply, which has driven cost up substantially. They’re anywhere from two to four times, even five times more expensive than just a year ago.”

In many ways, the rising prices are another effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The global supply has just been down as far as the amount that’s been produced There’s we’ve had the shipping issues, the port issues, and just trying to get it in here.”

Jacobsen does not see the US running out of fertilizer but costs could prove prohibitive in cases.

Some farmers may plant less or plant anyway but expect low yields.

Supplementation with green cart compost and fertilizers from dairies could also help.

“Historically the last decade, it’s been water, the water costs, and the water unreliability, all these other issues. So much have been focused on water. But we have a lot of other things that are going on. And it’s it almost seems like a death by a thousand cuts,“ Jacobsen said.

As with gas prices, consumers around the world will feel the effects.

“Most citizens of this country don’t recognize how little of their overall budget goes towards food. I mean it’s historically it’s been less than 10%. And when you compare it to other countries and then, particularly to third world countries, I mean it’s a dramatic difference between what the US pays in food versus what other countries pay for food,” explained Jacobsen.