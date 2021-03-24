Central Valley farmers face water shortage from state, federal agencies

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KGPE) – The federal Bureau of Reclamation announced Tuesday that it will be indefinitely halting its allocation to Central Valley Farmers. At the same time, the California Department of Water Resources will be cutting its delivery of the requested water supply from 10% to 5%.

Both agencies cite a dry winter as a reason for their decisions. Central Valley farmer Joe Del Bosque says it could mean a large cut to earnings and dozens of jobs lost in western Fresno County.

“These new restrictions are going to put an extreme hardship on farmers out here on the West Side,” said Joe Del Bosque. “As it is we don’t have very much water, and this new reduction is going to make it worse.”

Del Bosque owns hundreds of acers of farm land, including one 80 acre field used to plant melons. Not having a reliable water supply means it would be too risky to plant the crops.

“It doesn’t really allow us to go right in and start planting unless we have some water that we can count on.”

In a statement, Westlands Water District describes the allocation as balanced.

Reclamation’s announcement represents a balanced, prudent approach that ensures it can fulfill both its regulatory and contractual obligations for water from the Central Valley Project.

But for Joe Del Bosque, 80 acres of melons not planted could have a lasting impact.

“It takes maybe 80 people to harvest this crop over a period of several weeks, so it’s a big loss of wages.”