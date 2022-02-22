Central Valley family creates nonprofit for families of homicide, hit-and-run victims

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A Central Valley family is putting together a nonprofit to help local families pay the final expenses of homicide victims.

“I’ve discovered now it’s time to help other people heal,” said Paul Osegueda, who lost his daughter, Courtney, in a hit-and-run crash last February in Oakland.

“Your life changes 1000%,” he said.

It’s a loss that led his son, Mike, on a mission to push for harsher penalties for people who commit hit-and-runs in the state of California.

Now, they’re on a new mission: creating a nonprofit that will help families of homicide victims pay for funeral costs, hospital bills, grief counseling, and more.

“You’re trying to grieve and you’re trying to process and deal with all of the emotions…and then you have all of these other things you have to do,” Mike said.

The nonprofit will be called Courtney’s Angels. Paul says they have an LLC and now they’re trying to raise enough money to become an official nonprofit, with big goals for the future.

“Something I hope would go national. She died in Oakland…this concept, I worked with Oakland police and Oakland people and they said we would love to have it because they could really use it too. If the model works here, hopefully, it will go somewhere else,” Paul said.

Since the nonprofit helps the families of victims of both homicides and fatal hit and runs, many families might stand to benefit, as there were four fatal hit-and-run crashes in just the first six weeks of 2022.

“You don’t really think about if someone dies tragically, what am I going to do? You don’t really plan for that. It was a good way to honor my sister – to create that – a playbook to help people go through that situation,” Mike said.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help get the nonprofit started.