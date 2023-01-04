SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Utility providers in the region have urged residents to be prepared for possible outages with the latest round of winter storms.

PG&E alone has hundreds of crews prepped and ready to go, to deal with those expected outages.

If you are one of those people with the power out, officials from PG&E ask you to have backup supplies like water, food, and ice as this string of days could be tough.

As a result, stores like Fresno Ag Hardware have been very busy.

“We’re selling a lot of generators, we’re selling a lot of pumps, you know everything to kind of get ready for this rain that’s coming,” said Ian Williams, Chief Operating Officer for the store.

Williams said if you have prepped for this storm, or any additional ones, to stick with the essentials.

Larger appliances, for instance, will need larger generators to run.

“As they say, an ounce of prevention’s worth a pound of cure. You know, people who are expecting something to go wrong at some point, I mean it’s bound to happen,” said Williams.

He said he understands why people come in during events like those on Wednesday.

“It’s better to be prepared than unprepared,” he said.

Both Williams and officials urge that if you have a gas or propane-powered generator, to place it outside in a well-ventilated area to avoid carbon monoxide dangers.

And while you may need to fire up that generator, crews from utilities that serve the Central Valley have pulled out all the stops.

“The winter storm’s conditions can impact power lines and that can lead to power outages. So just so that we can get ahead of that, our crews are being told to be on standby,” said Gabriela Ornelas with Southern California Edison.

“Soil is gonna be saturated which can lead to fallen trees, landslides, mudslides, and other challenges that are gonna make restoration and access more difficult. So that’s why PG&E is getting prepared now,” said PG&E’s Megan McFarland.

Providers urge you to visit their websites for updates as they work to get your lights back on.