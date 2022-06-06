FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Elections offices across the state are preparing for the primary election on Tuesday.

Fresno County Clerk James Kus says Fresno County usually has about a 30% voter turnout for gubernatorial primary elections, with the majority of voters handing in their ballot in person.

“Fresno County has always had a strong in-person voting presence, even during the pandemic,” he said.

Tulare County Elections Program Coordinator Emily Oliveira says their elections office has already received 19,154 mail-in ballots.

“We’re just about keeping pace with our returns from the 2018 gubernatorial primary,” she said.

Tulare County will have 42 voting locations open on Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. While many elections offices have struggled to keep a full staff of election workers since the pandemic, Oliveira says their polling places will be fully staffed.

“It was a challenge this go-around. I think there are still some worries held over from the COVID-19 pandemic but we did get through that and get our polling sites fully staffed so thank goodness for that,” she said.

Darlene Ingersoll, the registrar of voters for Merced County, says her office has also struggled with a labor shortage but they are prepared for election day. She says voter turnout has been low so far, with about 10,000 voters in-person and by mail.

“All of them have been open since Saturday, June 4. Some of them have been slow but it’s steadily increasing as we get closer to election day,” she said.

Fresno County has 52 locations open on Tuesday and polls remain open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are voting by mail, your ballot has to be postmarked on June 7 and can be received up to seven days after election day.