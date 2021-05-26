Central Valley DAs challenge the state’s early release of 76K inmates

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, a row of general population inmates walk in a line at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. California is giving 76,000 inmates the opportunity to leave prison earlier. They include violent and repeat felons. The move comes as the state aims to further trim the population of what once was the nation’s largest state correctional system. More than 63,000 inmates convicted of violent crimes will be eligible for good behavior credits that shorten their sentences by one-third instead of the previous one-fifth under new rules that take effect Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – District attorneys from Kings, Mariposa, Madera, Fresno, Tulare, and Kern counties are working with 36 other DAs from across the state to collectively challenge the state’s proposed early release of over 76,000 prison inmates.

According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, the DAs filed a civil lawsuit in Sacramento against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s awarding of additional conduct credits to the inmates.

The lawsuit was served on May 13 and requests that the Superior Court declares the regulations unlawful and prohibits CDCR from awarding additional credits until it complies with the regulatory scheme, which would include a transparent and rigorous public comment period.

In response to the initial announcement on April 30, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says the plan is not an early release program, and the changes do not result in the automatic release of any incarcerated individual

Under statute, incarcerated individuals are able to receive credits for good behavior and participation in rehabilitation program. Proposition 57, which voters overwhelmingly approved in 2016 and upheld in November, gave the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation the authority to submit regulations to provide additional opportunities for incarcerated people to receive these Good Conduct Credits.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com