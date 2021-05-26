Central Valley DAs challenge the state’s early release of 76K inmates

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, a row of general population inmates walk in a line at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. California is giving 76,000 inmates the opportunity to leave prison earlier. They include violent and repeat felons. The move comes as the state aims to further trim the population of what once was the nation’s largest state correctional system. More than 63,000 inmates convicted of violent crimes will be eligible for good behavior credits that shorten their sentences by one-third instead of the previous one-fifth under new rules that take effect Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – District attorneys from Kings, Mariposa, Madera, Fresno, Tulare, and Kern counties are working with 36 other DAs from across the state to collectively challenge the state’s proposed early release of over 76,000 prison inmates.

According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, the DAs filed a civil lawsuit in Sacramento against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s awarding of additional conduct credits to the inmates.

The lawsuit was served on May 13 and requests that the Superior Court declares the regulations unlawful and prohibits CDCR from awarding additional credits until it complies with the regulatory scheme, which would include a transparent and rigorous public comment period.

In response to the initial announcement on April 30, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says the plan is not an early release program, and the changes do not result in the automatic release of any incarcerated individual