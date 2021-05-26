Central Valley DAs challenge the state’s early release of 76K inmates

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – District attorneys from Kings, Mariposa, Madera, Fresno, Tulare, and Kern counties are working with 36 other DAs from across the state to collectively challenge the state’s proposed early release of over 76,000 prison inmates.
According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, the DAs filed a civil lawsuit in Sacramento against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s awarding of additional conduct credits to the inmates.
The lawsuit was served on May 13 and requests that the Superior Court declares the regulations unlawful and prohibits CDCR from awarding additional credits until it complies with the regulatory scheme, which would include a transparent and rigorous public comment period.
In response to the initial announcement on April 30, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says the plan is not an early release program, and the changes do not result in the automatic release of any incarcerated individual
Under statute, incarcerated individuals are able to receive credits for good behavior and participation in rehabilitation program. Proposition 57, which voters overwhelmingly approved in 2016 and upheld in November, gave the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation the authority to submit regulations to provide additional opportunities for incarcerated people to receive these Good Conduct Credits.California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation