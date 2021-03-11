WATCH: Central Valley Cannabis – The Legalized Business on CBS47

April 05 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — A special one-hour presentation called “Central Valley Cannabis — The Legalized Business” aired on CBS47 on Thursday.

The special addressed community questions about what’s next for legalized recreational marijuana in Fresno. A panel consisting of cannabis business owners and local health professionals will be assembled to tackle the question of what the marijuana business means for the city.

You can watch “Central Valley Cannabis — The Legalized Business” in the player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

