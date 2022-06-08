Rudy Salas, Esmerelda Soria, Connie Conway, and David Shepard have taken the lead in the Central Valley districts.

Conway has a considerable lead over her competitor Lourin Hubbard. As of Wednesday afternoon, Conway has 59.5% of the vote, compared to Hubbard’s 40.5%.

If her lead stands she’ll fill Devin Nunes’ seat until the end of the year when the district boundaries are moved.

“I’m just anxious to be able to get the offices open and make sure the constituents know that we’re there, we’re available, we’re ready to work, and we’re there for people,” Conway said on Wednesday.

Rudy Salas is the projected winner of the newly drawn 22nd congressional district race, with more than a 20% lead over David Valadao.

“I think the people are saying that they recognize our hard work. We’re fighting for infrastructure, we’re fighting to make sure their kids have opportunities in our schools,” he said.

Also leading the polls is Fresno City Council member Esmerelda Soria, who is vying for a seat in the state assembly representing the newly drawn District 27.

As of Wednesday afternoon, she has 42% of the vote, while her republican competitor Mark Pazin has 33.2%. If they remain the top two candidates, they will compete in the runoff election in November.

“I am very grateful for the support that voters across three counties gave to us early on,” she said.

In the race for state senate district 16, Porterville farmer David Shepard has a commanding lead over Melissa Hurtado. Shepard, a republican, has 42% of the vote to democrat Hurtado’s 31%.

Both candidates are likely to advance to the midterms.

“We have to vote for someone different. Democrats have not helped, and it is time for a change,” Shepard said.

All of these candidates will face runoff elections in November except Connie Conway. She and Hubbard have both said they are not running for re-election in November because District 22 has disappeared due to redistricting.