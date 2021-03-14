Central Valley breweries can now operate without serving food as state relaxes rules

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Starting Saturday, breweries, wineries and distilleries can reopen outdoors in counties in the purple and red tiers. Reservations are still required, and seating must be at tables with a 90-minute time limit. Taprooms are allowed to open and operate until 8:00 p.m.

Previously, these establishments could only operate if they served food.

“I think for us, we are relieved that the food requirement is gone. It should never be something where you’re required to get the food. We don’t want to ever have to require you to do something,” said William Compton, the beer garden manager at Tioga Brewery.

Brad Gaines, the co-owner of Crow and Wolf Brewery which held it’s grand opening on Saturday, says he’s grateful for the timing of these eased restrictions and believes it will help local breweries.

“If they’ve just had lunch, just had dinner, and people don’t want to buy food, I think alleviating that will get more people out here,” he said.

When counties reach the orange tier of the state’s reopening metrics, these businesses can operate indoors at 25 percent capacity or up to 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Tioga Brewery is going to begin operating under these new guidelines on St. Patrick’s Day next Wednesday. Compton says they will operate as a regular tap room until 8:00 p.m. and then they will operate as a restaurant after that.