FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Blue Shield of California and Adventist Health Keep Care Local announced Wednesday that they have reached a new agreement that provides Blue Shield members in-network access to Adventist hospitals in the Central Valley.

Blue Shield officials say the arrangement will include access to all Adventist hospitals across California and has been in effect since Dec. 1, 2023.

“As a mission-driven health plan, our goal is for our members to have access to quality care that’s sustainably affordable,” said Aliza Arjoyan, Blue Shield’s Senior Vice President of Provider Partnerships and Network Management. “Adventist Health has been a part of Blue Shield’s network of providers for a long time, and I look forward to continued collaboration with the hospital system.”

There are four medical centers that Adventist Hospitals own and operate in the Central Valley. Adventist Health operates more than 60 sites in Kings, Fresno, Tulare, Kern and Madera counties.