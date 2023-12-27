Two separate storms are slated to hit the Central Valley in the final days of the year, bringing the possibility of rain to the lower elevations and chances of snow to the Sierra Nevada and other high-elevation areas.

According to the National Weather Service, the first storm is set to arrive on Wednesday evening and could continue into Thursday. It will primarily affect areas from Fresno County to the Oregon border.

Precipitation from the first storm is only expected to result in “minor accumulations,” with only light snow in the mountainous areas. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms. There is expected to be a break in precipitation on Thursday before the next system arrives.

On Friday, another storm system will reach the West Coast, this one with the potential for more rain and snow than the first storm. This storm is forecast to drop rain in areas across the Central Valley, from Kern County as far north as the Oregon border.

There is a potential for areas close to the California Delta and parts of the Central Valley to receive more than one inch of total rainfall from the storm, the National Weather Service said.

Snow levels are forecast to start at around the 7,000-foot level on Friday and lower to the 6,000 foot level on Saturday, with above 4 inches of snow falling, and potentially more than 6 inches in the higher elevations.

After the storm passes, there is a chance of lingering showers on Sunday, with “quiet and seasonable weather” in the first half of the week.