Central Unified’s superintendent on paid administrative leave following domestic violence arrest

A booking photo of Andrew Alvarado. (Photo: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The superintendent of Fresno’s Central Unified School District was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday after police say he was arrested last week on a felony domestic violence charge.

The Central Unified School District Board of Trustees announced the decision to place Andrew Alvarado on paid administrative leave during a regularly scheduled meeting.

The board says it will also be launching an administrative investigation into Alvarado’s arrest.

The Fresno Police Department says Alvarado was arrested for domestic violence Thursday after a woman called 9-1-1 to report he was pushing her and throwing things at her.

Alvarado was booked into the Fresno County Jail, where he posted a $2,500 bond and was released that same day.

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

