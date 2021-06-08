Central Unified’s superintendent on paid administrative leave following domestic violence arrest

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The superintendent of Fresno’s Central Unified School District was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday after police say he was arrested last week on a felony domestic violence charge.

The Central Unified School District Board of Trustees announced the decision to place Andrew Alvarado on paid administrative leave during a regularly scheduled meeting.

BREAKING: Central Unified Superintendent Andrew Alvarado has been placed on paid administrative leave following his felony domestic violence arrest last week. The board also is launching an administrative investigation. @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/fvwB49Ekfl — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) June 9, 2021

The board says it will also be launching an administrative investigation into Alvarado’s arrest.

The Fresno Police Department says Alvarado was arrested for domestic violence Thursday after a woman called 9-1-1 to report he was pushing her and throwing things at her.

Alvarado was booked into the Fresno County Jail, where he posted a $2,500 bond and was released that same day.