Central Unified’s superintendent arrested on domestic violence charge, deputies say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The superintendent of the Central Unified School District was arrested over the weekend on a domestic violence charge, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office has confirmed Andrew Alvarado, 49, was arrested on Friday on a felony charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse but did not provide any further details on the incident.

Deputies say Alvarado also had a misdemeanor warrant out for a previous charge of failing to secure worker’s compensation insurance.

Alvarado was booked into the Fresno County Jail, where he posted a $2,500 bond and was released that same day.

After spending over 15 years working for the Golden Valley School District, Alvarado took over as the superintendent of Central Unified in 2018.